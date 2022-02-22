Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) falls 7.97% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VLDR - Market Data & News Trade

Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR), a San Jose, California, company, fell to close at $3.81 Tuesday after losing $0.33 (7.97%) on volume of 3,866,451 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.17 to a low of $3.80 while Velodyne Lidar’s market cap now stands at $754,643,625.

About Velodyne Lidar Inc

Velodyne Lidar ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

