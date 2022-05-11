Veeco Instruments (VECO) Rises 7.75% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VECO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is trading 7.75% up.

The latest price, as of 12:14:38 est, was $21.17. Veeco Instruments has risen $1.53 over the previous day’s close.

468,728 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Veeco Instruments has a YTD change of 30.63%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Veeco Instruments visit the company profile.

About Veeco Instruments Inc

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Its proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

