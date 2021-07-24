Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) gains 1.30% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VECO - Market Data & News Trade

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) shares gained 1.30%, or $0.29 per share, to close Friday at $22.60. After opening the day at $22.45, shares of Veeco Instruments fluctuated between $22.62 and $22.16. 132,077 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 254,641. Friday's activity brought Veeco Instruments’s market cap to $1,134,126,963.

Veeco Instruments is headquartered in Plainview, New York..

About Veeco Instruments Inc

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Its proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

