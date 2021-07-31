Vector Acquisition Corp - Class A (VACQ) falls 1.36% for July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VACQ - Market Data & News Trade

Vector Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: VACQ) fell to close at $10.17 Friday after losing $0.14 (1.36%) on volume of 993,184 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.37 to a low of $10.12 while Vector’s market cap now stands at $325,440,000.

About Vector Acquisition Corp - Class A

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) is a blank check company led by veteran technology investor Alex Slusky. In addition to serving as CEO of Vector Acquisition Corp., Mr. Slusky is Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Vector Capital, a private investment firm focused on the technology sector. He has more than 25 years of experience investing in and operating private and public technology companies as well a deep understanding of trends, market cycles, vertical expertise, and the proven ability to identify, diligence, structure, and transform technology businesses. The company leverages the full resources of Vector Capital to transform operations and accelerate growth of its target investments.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

