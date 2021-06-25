VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) gains 1.6610% for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VECT - Market Data & News

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) shares gained 1.6610% to end trading Thursday at $12.85 per share - a net change of $0.21. Shares traded between $13.93 and $12.14 throughout the day.

About VectivBio Holding AG

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. The company is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

