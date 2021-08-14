VBI Vaccines (VBIV) falls 3.02% to Close at $2.89 on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VBIV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, VBI Vaccines Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 3.02% decrease. VBI Vaccines opened at $2.99 before trading between $3.00 and $2.89 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw VBI Vaccines’s market cap fall to $739,864,105 on 1,193,598 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,856,096.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel under the name Sci-B-Vac® and completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada in 2020; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI's lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic coronavirus vaccine program. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

