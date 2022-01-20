Vaxcyte (PCVX) falls 2.81% in Active Trading on January 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCVX - Market Data & News Trade

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares fell 2.81%, or $0.51 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.63. After opening the day at $18.19, shares of Vaxcyte fluctuated between $18.82 and $17.44. 407,763 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 348,234. Wednesday's activity brought Vaxcyte’s market cap to $930,601,948.

Vaxcyte is headquartered in Foster City, California, and employs more than 14000 people.

About Vaxcyte Inc

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

