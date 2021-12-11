Vaxart (VXRT) falls 0.16% in Light Trading on December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VXRT - Market Data & News Trade

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 0.16%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $6.22. After opening the day at $6.23, shares of Vaxart fluctuated between $6.43 and $6.18. 2,059,632 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,028,455. Friday's activity brought Vaxart’s market cap to $780,585,531.

About Vaxart Inc

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

