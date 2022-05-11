Vaxart (VXRT) Drops 10.25% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VXRT - Market Data & News Trade

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares have fallen 10.25%, or $0.33 per share, as on 12:15:32 est today. Opening the day at $3.11, 1,713,256 shares of Vaxart have been traded today and the stock has traded between $3.11 and $2.88.

Already this year the company is down 48.64%.

Vaxart expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Vaxart Inc

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

