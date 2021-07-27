Vasta Platform Class A (VSTA) falls 2.19% to Close at $7.16 on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VSTA - Market Data & News Trade

Vasta Platform Ltd Class A (NASDAQ: VSTA) shares fell 2.19%, or $0.16 per share, to close Monday at $7.16. After opening the day at $7.23, shares of Vasta Platform Class A fluctuated between $7.33 and $7.10. 19,487 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 101,542. Monday's activity brought Vasta Platform Class A’s market cap to $133,000,523.

About Vasta Platform Ltd Class A

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

