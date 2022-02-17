Varonis Systems (VRNS) falls 3.04% in Light Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRNS - Market Data & News Trade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $39.91 Thursday after losing $1.25 (3.04%) on volume of 861,242 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $40.88 to a low of $39.23 while Varonis Systems’s market cap now stands at $4,290,900,662.

Varonis Systems currently has roughly 1000 employees.

About Varonis Systems Inc

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Visit Varonis Systems Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Varonis Systems Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Varonis Systems Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles