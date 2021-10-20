Varonis Systems (VRNS) falls 0.55% for October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRNS - Market Data & News Trade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $63.45 Tuesday after losing $0.35 (0.55%) on volume of 529,065 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $64.36 to a low of $62.83 while Varonis Systems’s market cap now stands at $6,783,864,298.

Varonis Systems currently has roughly 1000 employees.

About Varonis Systems Inc

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

