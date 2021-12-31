Varex Imaging (VREX) falls 0.96% on Moderate Volume December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VREX - Market Data & News Trade

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) shares fell 0.96%, or $0.31 per share, to close Thursday at $32.10. After opening the day at $32.36, shares of Varex Imaging fluctuated between $32.65 and $32.04. 209,728 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 437,512. Thursday's activity brought Varex Imaging’s market cap to $1,270,342,317.

Varex Imaging is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah..

About Varex Imaging Corp

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

