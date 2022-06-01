Vapotherm (VAPO) Falls 6.19% on June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VAPO - Market Data & News Trade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) shares are down 6.19%, or $0.2 per share, as on 12:14:20 est today. Since opening the day at $3.39, 85,362 shares of Vapotherm have traded hands and the stock has traded between $3.41 and $3.03.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 84.40%.

Vapotherm is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Vapotherm Inc

Vapotherm, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems.

