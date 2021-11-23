Vapotherm (VAPO) falls 3.00% for November 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VAPO - Market Data & News Trade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) shares fell 3.00%, or $0.64 per share, to close Monday at $20.70. After opening the day at $21.41, shares of Vapotherm fluctuated between $22.08 and $20.66. 280,784 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 160,814. Monday's activity brought Vapotherm’s market cap to $539,702,137.

Vapotherm is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, and employs more than 116 people.

About Vapotherm Inc

Vapotherm, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

