Vanguard, - Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) falls 0.02% on Moderate Volume November 24

Today, Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Inc’s (CBOE: VUSB) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.02% decrease. Vanguard, - Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF opened at $50.00 before trading between $50.01 and $50.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Vanguard, - Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s market cap fall to $1,847,869,500 on 197,198 shares -below their 30-day average of 394,080.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

