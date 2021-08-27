Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) falls 1.09% to Close at $99.43 on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VFVA - Market Data & News Trade

Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (CBOE: VFVA), a Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $99.43 Thursday after losing $1.1 (1.09%) on volume of 9,518 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $100.82 to a low of $99.43 while Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF’s market cap now stands at $390,262,750.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

