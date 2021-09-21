Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) falls 2.77% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VFQY - Market Data & News Trade

Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (CBOE: VFQY) shares fell 2.77%, or $3.3324 per share, to close Monday at $120.16. After opening the day at $118.01, shares of Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF fluctuated between $118.11 and $116.82. 4,820 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,382. Monday's activity brought Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s market cap to $106,899,450.

Vanguard, - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania..

The Daily Fix

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Trending Articles

