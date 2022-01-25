Vanguard, - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF (VONV) falls 0.14% to Close at $70.94 on January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VONV - Market Data & News Trade

Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF (NASDAQ: VONV) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.1 per share, to close Monday at $70.94. After opening the day at $71.77, shares of Vanguard, - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF fluctuated between $71.18 and $68.66. 974,382 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 482,598. Monday's activity brought Vanguard, - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF’s market cap to $6,814,697,770.

Vanguard, - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania..

Visit Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Vanguard Group, Inc. - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply