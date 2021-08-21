VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) falls 0.67% for August 20

Today, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Inc’s (CBOE: RSX) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 0.67% decrease. VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF opened at $28.32 before trading between $28.45 and $28.28 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s market cap fall to $1,614,540,000 on 3,319,738 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,208,230.

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

