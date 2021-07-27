VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IGorate Bond ETF (MIG) falls 0.12% on Moderate Volume July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MIG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Inc’s (CBOE: MIG) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.12% decrease. VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IGorate Bond ETF opened at $25.27 before trading between $25.27 and $25.24 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IGorate Bond ETF’s market cap fall to $15,144,000 on 2 shares -below their 30-day average of 49.

Visit VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETFâ€™s profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and to follow the companyâ€™s latest updates, you can visit the companyâ€™s profile page here: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETFâ€™s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, donâ€™t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer