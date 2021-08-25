VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors ETF (PPH) falls 0.86% on Moderate Volume August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPH - Market Data & News Trade

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ: PPH) fell to close at $76.37 Tuesday after losing $0.66 (0.86%) on volume of 10,110 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $76.98 to a low of $76.31 while VanEck Vectors ETF - VanEck Vectors ETF’s market cap now stands at $346,577,599.

Visit VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Korea Moves To Ban Apple and Google From Forcing Developers To Use Their Payment Systems US Supreme Court Rules 'Remain in Mexico' Program Should Be Reinstated for Asylum Seekers President Biden Says Afghan Evacuation Is on Track for August 31 Deadline House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint After Reaching Compromise With Moderate Lawmakers