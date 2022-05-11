Vanda (VNDA) Falls 3.52% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNDA - Market Data & News Trade

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) has dropped $0.36 (3.52%) and is currently sitting at $9.85, as of 12:14:22 est on May 11.

143,685 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 1.29% over the last 5 days and shares fell 13.46% over the last 30 days.

Vanda expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

