Vanda (VNDA) falls 1.63% on Moderate Volume July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VNDA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: VNDA) stock fell $0.32, accounting for a 1.63% decrease. Vanda opened at $19.48 before trading between $19.57 and $18.72 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Vanda’s market cap fall to $1,072,389,330 on 221,155 shares -below their 30-day average of 504,237.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

Visit Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer