Vancouver Exploration Company Achieves Milestone at Gold Project in the Abitibi, Releases Mineral Resource Estimate

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/01/2021

In its rapid advancement of the Larder gold project, Gatling Exploration Inc. (GTR:TSX.V; GATGF :OTCQX) just achieved a potential stock-moving milestone with the release of first metallurgical testing results.

In addition, Gatling announced a new global mineral resource estimate for the Larder project. The NI-43-101-compliant estimate includes 388,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 933,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

Larder, Gatling's only project, is a 3,370 hectare gold property that hosts three connected, high-grade gold deposits—Bear, Cheminis and Fernland—spanning 4.5 kilometers (4.5 km) in northern Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The deposit sits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake, an established gold camp where more than 70,000,000 ounces (70 Moz) of gold have been produced. Only 7 km away from Larder is the Kerr Addison mine that produced 11 Moz of gold.

The mineral resource estimate includes the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear gold deposits, and is based on 237,000 meters of historical drilling and 58,000 meters of new drilling that Gatling conducted over the last two years.

The company noted that it's work has "reinforced that this is one continuous gold mineralized system with three high-grade, rigorously built mineral resource estimates spanning in total a 4.5 km strike length on the southeastern side of the property. Mineralization has been traced from surface to 1,500 m depth with much of the system still untested below 800 meters."

Gatling also sees "significant room for resource growth."

“With an initial mineral resource estimate of over 1.3 million ounces for the Larder Gold project, Gatling has achieved a major milestone which was accomplished following several months of diligent effort by Gatling’s technical team and SGS Geological Services," said Jason Billan, Gatling's president and CEO.

"Overall, we are very pleased with the current result, which includes nearly 30% of the resource ounces in the Indicated category, despite the exploration team being hyper focused on expansion and step-out drilling through the 2019-2021 exploration programs. More importantly, with a current mineral resource model in hand, we are well-equipped to identify and concentrate on the further growth potential at Fernland, Cheminis and Bear in the near-term, with a goal of advancing the property into the multi-million ounce category, which would rank it quite favorably amongst the group of gold development projects currently progressing in the world-renowned Abitibi greenstone gold belt."

As for the metallurgical results, detailed in a September 8 news release, combined gravity and standard cyanide extraction methods returned initial recoveries between 81% and 92% for the three deposits. Total gold recovery at Cheminis was 80.8% and at Fernland, 88.3%. Gold recovery was the highest at Bear, at 91.9%.

COVID-19: Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11

In comparison, typical overall recoveries at operating mines in the Abitibi are in the low to mid-90% range. Thus, Vancouver-based Gatling intends to conduct additional testing to determine the best way to achieve gold recoveries at its three deposits, which are at least on par with the benchmark for the region.

In terms of other work taking place at Larder, Gatling is continuing its 70,000 meter drill campaign there. Through drilling to date, the company not only connected the three deposits but also discovered gold at Kir Vit and delineated near-surface gold zones at Fernland.

The next catalysts for fast-moving Gatling, expected in Q4/21, are release of more drill results, from Bear and Kir Vit.

Read what other experts are saying about:

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Gatling Exploration Inc. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Gatling Exploration Inc., a company mentioned in this article.

( Companies Mentioned: GTR:TSX.V; GATGF :OTCQX, )

Click to enlarge

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.