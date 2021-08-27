Valvoline (VVV) falls 1.05% for August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Valvoline Inc Inc’s (NYSE: VVV) stock fell $0.32, accounting for a 1.05% decrease. Valvoline opened at $30.36 before trading between $30.42 and $29.97 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Valvoline’s market cap fall to $5,446,319,228 on 1,169,933 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,300,786.

Valvoline employs around 6100 people with a head office in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Valvoline Inc

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

