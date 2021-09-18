Valmont Industries, (VMI) falls 1.65% on Strong Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VMI - Market Data & News Trade

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) shares fell 1.65%, or $4.04 per share, to close Friday at $240.16. After opening the day at $244.27, shares of Valmont Industries, fluctuated between $246.89 and $238.46. 277,070 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 73,541. Friday's activity brought Valmont Industries,’s market cap to $5,094,571,478.

Valmont Industries, is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska..

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

