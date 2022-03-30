Vallon (VLON) Gains 5.53% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VLON - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VLON) moved 5.53% Wednesday.

As of 12:19:34 est, Vallon is currently sitting at $1.89 and has climbed $0.099 so far today.

Vallon has moved 77.23% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 70.07% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

