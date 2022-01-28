Valley National (VLY) falls 7.93% in Active Trading on January 27

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) shares fell 7.93%, or $1.15 per share, to close Thursday at $13.35. After opening the day at $14.77, shares of Valley National fluctuated between $14.80 and $13.18. 4,849,665 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,163,493. Thursday's activity brought Valley National’s market cap to $5,430,083,931.

Valley National is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 2842 people.

About Valley National Bancorp

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

