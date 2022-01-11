Valley National (VLY) falls 0.14% in Light Trading on January 10

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $14.67 Monday after losing $0.02 (0.14%) on volume of 1,848,127 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.81 to a low of $14.49 while Valley National’s market cap now stands at $5,966,991,106.

Valley National currently has roughly 2842 employees.

About Valley National Bancorp

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

