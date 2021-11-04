Valley National - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B (VLYPO) falls 0.15% to Close at $26.12 on November 3

Today, Valley National Bancorp - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B Inc’s (NASDAQ: VLYPO) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.15% decrease. Valley National - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B opened at $26.02 before trading between $26.21 and $25.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Valley National - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B’s market cap fall to $5,653,433,539 on 3,057 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,992.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

