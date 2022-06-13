Valhi, (VHI) Loses 7.58% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) is trading 7.58% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:12:40 est, was $43.63. Valhi, dropped $3.59 so far today.

39,436 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Valhi, has moved YTD 65.59%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Valhi, visit the company profile.

About Valhi, Inc.

alhi, Inc is a Delaware corporation that has operations through majority-owned subsidiaries or less than majority-owned affiliates. Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

To get more information on Valhi, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Valhi, Inc.'s Profile.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com.

