Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) gains 0.36% for July 23

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) shares gained 0.36%, or $0.23 per share, to close Friday at $63.71. After opening the day at $63.52, shares of Valero Energy. fluctuated between $64.11 and $63.15. 3,964,685 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,143,374. Friday's activity brought Valero Energy.’s market cap to $26,042,110,112.

Valero Energy. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas..

About Valero Energy Corp.

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

