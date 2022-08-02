Vaccinex (VCNX) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VCNX - Market Data & News Trade

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) is active in pre-market trading today, August 2, with shares gaining 12.75% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 1.92% year-to-date and posted 6.42% lower over the last 5 days.

About Vaccinex Inc

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

