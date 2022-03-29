Utz Brands (UTZ) Gains 4.08% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTZ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Utz Brands Inc - Class A (NYSE: UTZ) are up 4.08% Tuesday.

As of 12:22:13 est, Utz Brands sits at $15.15 and has moved $0.59 so far today.

Utz Brands has moved 5.73% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.22% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Utz Brands Inc - Class A

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

