Utz Brands (UTZ) falls 3.28% on Strong Volume August 17

Utz Brands Inc - Class A (NYSE: UTZ) fell to close at $17.99 Tuesday after losing $0.61 (3.28%) on volume of 903,542 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.52 to a low of $17.95 while Utz Brands’s market cap now stands at $1,377,501,028.

About Utz Brands Inc - Class A

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

