Utah Medical Products, (UTMD) gains 3.05% to Close at $98.71 on January 25

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD), a Midvale, Utah, company, gained to close at $98.71 Tuesday after gaining $2.92 (3.05%) on volume of 23,896 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $99.69 to a low of $92.74 while Utah Medical Products,’s market cap now stands at $360,383,202.

About Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

