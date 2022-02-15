USA Truck, (USAK) gains 5.44% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, USA Truck, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: USAK) stock gained $1.38, accounting for a 5.44% increase. USA Truck, opened at $25.70 before trading between $27.03 and $25.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw USA Truck,’s market cap rise to $237,823,880 on 208,790 shares -above their 30-day average of 131,991.

About USA Truck, Inc.

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Its Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

