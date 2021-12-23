US Ecology (ECOL) falls 0.23% on Strong Volume December 22

Today, US Ecology Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.23% decrease. US Ecology opened at $30.20 before trading between $30.63 and $29.84 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw US Ecology’s market cap fall to $946,945,336 on 214,530 shares -above their 30-day average of 205,782.

About US Ecology Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology's customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952.

