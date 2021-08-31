Urstadt Biddle Properties, (UBA) falls 0.42% in Active Trading on August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UBA - Market Data & News Trade

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: UBA) shares fell 0.42%, or $0.08 per share, to close Monday at $19.03. After opening the day at $19.13, shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties, fluctuated between $19.12 and $18.77. 98,613 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 79,638. Monday's activity brought Urstadt Biddle Properties,’s market cap to $735,032,190.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut..

About Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - Class A

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 198 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

