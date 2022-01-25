Urstadt Biddle Properties, - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H (UBP-H) falls 0.99% for January 24

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H (NYSE: UBP-H), a Greenwich, Connecticut, company, fell to close at $25.14 Monday after losing $0.25 (0.99%) on volume of 66,441 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.30 to a low of $24.95 while Urstadt Biddle Properties, - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H’s market cap now stands at $769,686,165.

Visit Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. - 6.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply