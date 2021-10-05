UroGen Pharma (URGN) falls 1.76% on Moderate Volume October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange URGN - Market Data & News Trade

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN), a 9 Hataasiya St, Raanana, company, fell to close at $16.79 Monday after losing $0.3 (1.76%) on volume of 49,103 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.19 to a low of $16.44 while UroGen Pharma’s market cap now stands at $375,475,156.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

