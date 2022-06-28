UroGen Pharma (URGN) Drops 5.40% on June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange URGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) lost 5.40% Tuesday.

As of 12:13:32 est, UroGen Pharma sits at $7.90 and has fallen $0.451 per share.

UroGen Pharma has moved 53.78% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.20% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

