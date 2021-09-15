Urban Outfitters, (URBN) falls 0.31% in Light Trading on September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange URBN - Market Data & News Trade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN), a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $31.76 Tuesday after losing $0.1 (0.31%) on volume of 1,790,876 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.16 to a low of $31.25 while Urban Outfitters,’s market cap now stands at $3,124,036,257.

About Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

