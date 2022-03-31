Urban Outfitters, (URBN) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange URBN - Market Data & News Trade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has already gained $0.63 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $25.80, Urban Outfitters, has moved 2.44% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 3.41% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Urban Outfitters, investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Urban Outfitters, Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

To get more information on Urban Outfitters, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Urban Outfitters, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles