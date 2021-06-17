Urban One Inc - Class D (UONEK) gains 1.9120% for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UONEK - Market Data & News Trade

Urban One Inc - Class D (NASDAQ: UONEK) shares gained 1.9120% to end trading Wednesday at $5.33 per share - a net change of $0.1. Shares traded between $5.59 and $5.00 throughout the day.

About Urban One Inc - Class D

Urban One, Inc.(urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC(tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of January 2021, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 68 broadcast stations (including all HD stations, translator stations and the low power television stations it operates) branded under the tradename 'Radio One' in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), its wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.It also has invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through its national multi-media operations, it provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

