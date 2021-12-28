Urban-gro (UGRO) falls 2.14% to Close at $10.06 on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UGRO - Market Data & News Trade

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares fell 2.14%, or $0.22 per share, to close Monday at $10.06. After opening the day at $10.43, shares of Urban-gro fluctuated between $10.45 and $9.93. 43,364 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 170,581. Monday's activity brought Urban-gro’s market cap to $108,243,789.

About Urban-gro Inc

urban-gro, Inc. is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. The company engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, its custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

