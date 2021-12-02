Ur-Energy (URG) falls 7.38% on Moderate Volume December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange URG - Market Data & News

Today, Ur-Energy Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: URG) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 7.38% decrease. Ur-Energy opened at $1.52 before trading between $1.55 and $1.37 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Ur-Energy’s market cap fall to $284,674,646 on 2,686,692 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,045,928.

About Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. The company has produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate its LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at its Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

Visit Ur-Energy Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ur-Energy Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ur-Energy Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed UK Regulator Rules Facebook Must Sell Giphy