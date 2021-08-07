Upwork (UPWK) falls 3.24% in Active Trading on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPWK - Market Data & News Trade

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares fell 3.24%, or $1.5 per share, to close Friday at $44.87. After opening the day at $45.60, shares of Upwork fluctuated between $46.09 and $44.22. 4,457,563 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,356,190. Friday's activity brought Upwork’s market cap to $5,726,165,322.

About Upwork Inc

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

