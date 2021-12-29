UpHealth (UPH) falls 4.03% in Light Trading on December 28

Today, UpHealth Inc Inc’s (NYSE: UPH) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 4.03% decrease. UpHealth opened at $2.47 before trading between $2.49 and $2.37 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw UpHealth’s market cap fall to $343,315,840 on 371,447 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,269,370.

GigCapital Global is a Private-to-Public Equity investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPAC', also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on UpHealth Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: UpHealth Inc's Profile.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

